August 05 2019

As the release date for Thala Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai draws closer, the anticipation level of fans is also on the rise. As you already know, Ajith is all set to be seen as a fearless lawyer in the film, which is a Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink. Now, while the hype for Nerkonda Paarvai is insanely high, Ajith’s fans are also talking about his next, which will also be directed by H Vinoth. Reports were stating a while ago that musical maestro AR Rahman would be brought in for this project. But, when we spoke to the director, he told us exclusively that these reports are false.

Talking to us exclusively, H Vinoth said, “No, that is not true. Nothing has been finalized. I haven’t even met Rahman sir and there have been no talks with him until now. Nothing is true. I guess this was a rumour started by fans on social media. We haven’t finalized on any of the actors or technicians. One thing I can tell you for now is that the film will be high on action. We will decide other things only post the release of Nerkonda Paarvai.” Well, we hope now the rumour mills will stop! Boney Kapoor had already confirmed that this film will be an original story, unlike Nerkonda Paarvai. The official pooja will take place by the end of August. Thala 60 will be shot across multiple continents in locations such as South Africa, Budapest, and the Middle East.