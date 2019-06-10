In Com Staff June 10 2019, 12.31 pm June 10 2019, 12.31 pm

It’s well-known fact in Kollywood circles that Ajith will be doing his next film (Thala 60) with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, the same duo that has associated with him in his next release Nerkonda Paarvai (NKP). Boney Kapoor has been quite active in promoting this film already in the Bollywood media. The progress of Ajith’s films is generally lowkey but this time around for ‘Thala 60’, Boney has made sure that it’s going to be different. He has already hinted that the film will be based on racing (car racing to be particular) and that Ajith’s real-life racing acumen, skills and insights will be integrated into the film’s story.

A report in a national media portal also states that 'Thala 60' will be shot across multiple continents in exotic locations such as South Africa, Budapest and the Middle East. “The film will be shot over four schedules. The shoot will begin in August and the unit will leave for a location recce this month”, states the report. It is also said that Boney is planning a simultaneous theatrical release in Hindi too, along with Tamil and Telugu.