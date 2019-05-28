Thala 60: When Ajith decided to pick politics over the police force!

In Com Staff May 28 2019, 12.02 pm May 28 2019, 12.02 pm

Even though his upcoming film in Nerkonda Paarvai is yet to hit the screens, the talks on Thala Ajith’s next are already up and running. Ajith has seemingly finalized the same director in H Vinoth to work on his next film as well, as he has been very impressed with the working style, clarity and his ability to handle a big star cast with Nerkonda Paarvai. The star had asked Vinoth to come up with two scripts, saying that he would pick one of them for his landmark 60th film.

As a result, Vinoth followed suit by giving him two options. While one of them was supposed to be a story where Ajith plays a social activist fighting against a Sterlite-like incident in Tamil Nadu, the other is said to be a cop thriller on the lines of the director’s Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru. According to a source close to the director, we are told, “Ajith was more impressed with the film that had him playing the social activist. Though it does have a political connect in it with some really strong and poking dialogues, the actor felt that it would be something that would strike a chord with the audiences. Therefore, he has decided to go ahead with it.”

This project too will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, who has put in the money for Nerkonda Paarvai as well. While the groundwork for the project is already on from Vinoth’s side, the rest of the cast and crew will be firmed up only after the release of Nerkonda Paarvai. As of now, Ajith fans are looking forward to the release of the film, which is slated to hit the screens on the 10th of August. Being a remake of the Bollywood courtroom drama Pink, the team will get done with the edit very soon and will then hold a screening for the director Shoojit Sircar who directed the original.