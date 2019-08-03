In Com Staff August 03 2019, 5.32 pm August 03 2019, 5.32 pm

A man of multiple talents, Thala Ajith has always aced all that he has put his mind to! After pursuing different hobbies, including racing and aeromodelling, Ajith recently took to rifle shooting. A couple of months back, photos of him practising shooting at a rifle range went viral and it came to light that he had taken up a new hobby. A couple of days back, it was announced that Ajith would be participating in the 45th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship. At the end of the competition, Ajith proved his mastery over yet another new craft! In an exciting turn of events, Ajith ended up finishing the Shooting Championship in second place and has now qualified for the National Level Championship!

The State Championship was held at the Police Recruits School in Avinasi, in Coimbatore and hearing that Ajith was participating in it, throngs of his fans gathered at the venue to get a glimpse of him. This ended up with the police having a hard time trying to contain them all. Ajith is said to have participated and done well in the 10-metre and 50-metre Free Pistol Competitions as well. It is being reported that the National Level Championship is to be held soon! It is heartening to see Ajith taking his passion and excelling at a Championship level in it.