Thala Ajith and H Vinoth's new film to be backed by Boney Kapoor!

It's more or less confirmed now! H.Vinoth of ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’ fame will be directing Thala Ajith in his 59th film. Boney Kapoor is reportedly set to be the producer of the film which will get rolling in January or February, early next year. While past rumours suggested it was Vishnuvardhan (who has already directed Ajith in successful films like Billa and Arrambam) who was helming this project, latest reports firmly suggest Vinoth's name. We are yet awaiting an official confirmation on the same.

There are some murmurs that 'Thala 59' will be the remake of a successful film. But given the fact that Vinoth is a proven director of films with original content like Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran, it'll be better if the new film is also an original subject and not a remake. Like it happens with all films with big stars, all these reports are speculations and theories being spun by the media through their sources.

Ajith is meanwhile silently going about the shooting of Viswasam, also starring Nayanthara. The wait for the film's first look is proving to be seemingly endless!