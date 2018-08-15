home/ entertainment/ regional
Thala Ajith and H Vinoth's new film to be backed by Boney Kapoor!

Thala Ajith and H Vinoth's new film to be backed by Boney Kapoor!

First published: August 15, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Updated: August 15, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Author: LM Kaushik

It's more or less confirmed now! H.Vinoth of ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’ fame will be directing Thala Ajith in his 59th film. Boney Kapoor is reportedly set to be the producer of the film which will get rolling in January or February, early next year. While past rumours suggested it was Vishnuvardhan (who has already directed Ajith in successful films like Billa and Arrambam) who was helming this project, latest reports firmly suggest Vinoth's name. We are yet awaiting an official confirmation on the same.

There are some murmurs that 'Thala 59' will be the remake of a successful film. But given the fact that Vinoth is a proven director of films with original content like Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran, it'll be better if the new film is also an original subject and not a remake. Like it happens with all films with big stars, all these reports are speculations and theories being spun by the media through their sources.

Ajith is meanwhile silently going about the shooting of Viswasam, also starring Nayanthara. The wait for the film's first look is proving to be seemingly endless!

SHOW MORE
tags: #Boney Kapoor #Entertainment #H Vinoth #kollywood #regional #Thala Ajith

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All