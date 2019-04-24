Thala Ajith and Shalini complete 19 years of marital bliss!

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 7.46 pm April 24 2019, 7.46 pm

An actor who enjoys demi-god status and has a cult fan following in Tamil Nadu - Thala Ajith is more than just an actor to his fans and followers! Shalini started her career as a child artiste and was then an acclaimed actress before getting married to Ajith and settling down. The duo reportedly fell in love during the shooting of Amarkalam and Ajith is said to have proposed to Shalini in between one of the shots. In a scene in Amarkalam, Ajith supposedly slashes at Shalini's hand with a knife. However, the scene turned real and Shalini was hurt for real. A devastated Ajith is said to have taken care of Shalini till her recovery and this is said to have kindled their feelings for each other!

Ajith and Shalini got married on April 24th, in 2000 and the couple is blessed with two children. Ajith and Shalini's first child Anoushka was born on 3rd January 2008 and their second child Aadvik was born on 2nd March 2015! This couple is touted to be the most ideal, made-for-each-other tinsel town pair and their love for each other is something which gives serious couple goals. Even after having two children, Shalini is actively pursuing her interest in Badminton while Ajith also follows his passions apart from acting. Ajith and Shalini have acted together in Amarkalam while she has paired up with Thalapathy Vijay in two movies - Kadhalukku Mariyadhai and Kannukkul Nilavu.

View this post on Instagram recent A post shared by Ajith Kumar (Thala)🌟 (@ajithkumar_actor) on Apr 6, 2019 at 5:36am PDT

Shalini last appeared in the 2001 movie Piriyadha Varam Vendum and has also won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for Best Actress for her spectacular performance alongside Madhavan in the 2000 cult hit Alaipayuthey! After a box office breaking Pongal release in Viswasam, Ajith is currently shooting for Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the hit Bollywood movie Pink. This movie, directed by H Vinoth, is produced by Boney Kapoor under his Bayview Projects LLP banner. We wish the lovely couple of Ajith and Shalini a very happy wedding anniversary and many more such wonderful years to come in the future!