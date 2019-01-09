Thala Ajith booked as fans establish a library in the star's name

Thala Ajith fans are feverishly gearing up for the release of their star’s Viswasam on January 10th. There will be 1 am ‘first day first shows’ in select theaters across the state, and in general the demand for tickets is huge. Coinciding with the release, we can expect massive celebrations from fans with cutouts, banners, crackers, flowers, milk ‘abhishekam’ and the likes. This being the case, a group of Ajith fans in Palayamkottai have helped establish a library, in Ajith’s name, housing about 500 books in a Government aided school in the region.

These books are mostly meant for kids and in the coming days, fans have plans to expand the collection of books in the library. The library was inaugurated over the weekend by Late Abdul Kalam’s grandson Saleem. As expected, this gesture by Thala fans has won over the people of the region. It is always good to see fans of movie stars go beyond just celebrating their favorite icon, and use their might and resources to be of some benefit to the society at large.

It must be noted that Ajith doesn’t have any official organisation to unite and manage his fans. He had disbanded all his fan clubs back in 2011 itself. But still he commands an extraordinary fan following which is organized in a big way, both on ground and on social media platforms.