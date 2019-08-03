In Com Staff August 03 2019, 6.16 pm August 03 2019, 6.16 pm

Ajith is a name but Thala is an emotion. Having started his cinematic journey in 1990 with a very small uncredited role in the movie En Veedu En Kanavar, Ajith has now crossed a milestone 27 years in this industry and has scaled numerous peaks along the way. Ajith wanted to pursue modelling and racing but fate had other plans for him. He began his active cinematic journey with the 1993 movie Amaravathi and slowly began garnering name and fame. However, it has not been all roses for this charismatic star. His journey has been filled with an equal number of brickbats too!

Ajith is reported to have started out a textile business but it is said to have not taken off as expected. However, now Ajith is considered to be the 'Man with the Golden Touch' for all that he takes to, he excels in! He is known as an avid racing enthusiast and has also actively participated in racing championships-internationally as well as in the prestigious Formula circuits. Ajith's passion for aeromodelling is also well known and very recently, he was appointed a mentor for a special flying programme at the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras.

Thala Ajith married his Amarkalam co-star Shalini in 1990 and the couple has two children. In his career, Ajith has won a number of awards including a couple of Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. However, Ajith's biggest prize is the adoration and adulation he receives from his fans, which can never be compensated by anything! On the occasion of Ajith completing 27 years in cinema, his fans have created a special hashtag - #27YearsOfEpitomeAjith and have now made it trend at the top! Even Ajith's upcoming movie Nerkonda Paarvai's producer Boney Kapoor posted a tweet using this hashtag and expressed his awe for Thala!

Here's Boney Kapoor's tweet:

27 years gone , the Charm and screen performances of this humble Actor continues to dazzle millions across the globe, it surely will be for eternity. #27yrsofEpitome Thala Ajith — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 3, 2019