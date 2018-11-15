Thala Ajith has his plate full with film and non-film commitments

After completing the shooting of Viswasam, Thala Ajith has kept himself busy with dubbing for the film and also taking up his aeromodelling pursuits at the MIT College in Chennai. Pictures and videos of the star from the college have been flooding the internet over the past few days; students are naturally thrilled to see such a big star in their midst.

Ajith has an official commitment to the college and he is a part of a team called Dhaksha, and their purpose is to develop RC planes and drones which can help officials during emergency relief operations. Ajith’s skills at aeromodelling have already earned high praise from the college’s academicians and they opine that he is one of the very best at what he does.

On the work front, Ajith will be doing his next film with producer Boney Kapoor and director Vinoth. The trio has apparently initiated discussions on the project, and an official announcement can be expected soon.

A new poster from Viswasam and a 3D motion poster/teaser from Viswasam are also expected eagerly by the huge mass of Thala fans. The film will release for Pongal in January 2019 along with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta.