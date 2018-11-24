Thala Ajith is a wanted man; leading producer expresses his wish to collaborate

Dhananjayan Govind, of Creative Entertainers, is one of the most active producers and distributors in the Tamil cinema fraternity. His most recent film as a producer, Kaatrin Mozhi, starring Jyotika, is having a successful run in theatres. The most positive thing with Dhananjayan is the way he markets, promotes and positions all his films in a very aggressive and enthusiastic manner.

On Thursday night, a group of Ajith fans were having a fun conversation with the producer when they tweeted from a newly created fake handle of Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra that Dhananjayan will be producing the star’s 60th film. The producer also had his share of banter with them, before tweeting on a serious note that he would love to produce a film with the Ajith - Siva duo.

Dhananjayan stated that the duo’s first film together, Veeram, is one of his favourite commercial films and that he has seen it many times. He also said that if such a super story and a combination like that materialises again, he would most definitely love to produce such a film and delight fans.

This tweet went instantly viral, with many comments and opinions from movie buffs.