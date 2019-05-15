  3. Regional
Thala Ajith Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Nerkonda Paarvai to release in China too?

Regional

Thala Ajith Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Nerkonda Paarvai to release in China too?

Nerkonda Paarvai might release in China in addition to India, US, UK, Singapore and other European countries.

back
Amitabh BachchanBay View Projects LLPBoney KapoorH VinothkumarNerkonda PaarvaiShraddha SrinathTaapseeThala Ajith KumarTrending In SouthVidya BalanYuvan Shankar RajaZee Studios
nextExclusive: SJ Surya clarifies rumours of Uyarndha Manithan being dropped!

within