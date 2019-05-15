Thala Ajith Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Nerkonda Paarvai to release in China too?

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 7.21 pm May 15 2019, 7.21 pm

Thala Ajith’s current film that is getting ready to hit the screens on the 10th of August, is the H Vinothkumar directorial Nerkonda Paarvai. Coming from Bollywood to Tamil - Pink that had the mighty Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead roles, had garnered a lot of acclaim. Pink is a courtroom drama where Amitabh played an advocate fighting for three women who battle against a politically powerful molester. The Tamil version is produced by Boney Kapoor - the late Sridevi’s husband, for his Bay View Projects LLP along with Zee Studios as a co-producer.

While the film continues to excite Ajith fans and movie buffs, there is an interesting development about its release. There are talks that the film might release not only in India, US, UK, Singapore and other European countries as is the norm with any popular hero’s films, but it will also get released in China. If trade pundits are to be believed, this is the first time an Ajith film is getting released in the Shanghai nation. Earlier, we have had films like Baahubali and Aamir Khan films receiving a lot of patronage from the cinema lovers over there. Perhaps these earlier films might have opened the doors in China, for other language films from India too.

Right now, the team of Nerkonda Paarvai is busy in the post-production phase, working hard to present before the audiences their labour of love, on time. One of the highlights of the film is the talented Vidya Balan making her debut in Tamil, as Ajith’s pair. Shraddha Srinath reprises Taapsee’s role from the original. Popular journalist Rangaraj Pandey is also debuting in movies, with this film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring the music for Nerkonda Paarvai, whose cinematography has been done by Nirav Shah. Post this film, it is still uncertain as to which director Ajith would choose for his next. Stay tuned and we will let the updates keep flowing!