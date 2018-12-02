Thala Ajith mobbed heavily at Chennai airport; police forced to intervene

Thala Ajith’s passion for aeromodelling is well known. His fans and fans of other stars too love this facet of his personality and the media also gives a lot of coverage to Ajith’s pursuits in this field. The star had recently been to Germany in relation to aeromodelling and held discussions with subject matter experts there. He returned to Chennai in the wee hours of Friday midnight. He wouldn’t have expected what unfolded at the airport!

There was a huge gathering of Thala fans at the airport who somehow got hold of the news that he would be returning to Chennai at that time. They mobbed him as soon as he landed and made his appearance at the Chennai airport. The police had a tough time in controlling the crowd who tried to get as close as possible to the star in the hope of getting a selfie. Eventually, the cops had to resort to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and safely escort Ajith to his vehicle.

Ajith is someone whose fan base doesn’t depend on what he does in films. Despite many flops, his opening at the box-office stays strong and his popularity among his fans and the general public just keeps increasing exponentially. This incident is further testament to Thala’s mass appeal!