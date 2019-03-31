Thala Ajith promises to work with music director Ghibran for a film. Will they be collabrating for Thala 60?

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 6.11 pm March 31 2019, 6.11 pm

Ajith Kumar is extremely busy shooting for his next film Nerkonda Paarvai which is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead roles. The shoot is currently underway in Ramoji Film City Hyderabad where work is happening at a brisk pace. While anticipation for this film is already a lot, his next film after that is also creating quite a buzz. It was reported earlier that Ajith and Venkat Prabhu will be joining hands for Mankatha 2.

Currently being touted as Thala 60, rumours started buzzing when director Venkar Prabhu posted a picture with Ajith. This made many believe that the two are getting together for Mankatha 2. Even actor Chandramouli of Kayal fame had hinted the same. Now, music director Ghibran has also posted a picture with Ajith which has set the Interenet thinking that Ghibran will be the music director for Thala 60. Along with it he wrote that it was a true fan boy moment for him and he cannot forget Ajith’s words promising him that he will work with him for a film. He also tweeted that Ajith is just like how everyone says and even more than that.

Well, it looks like an official announcement regarding this project will be made soon. Earlier Boney Kapoor had revealed that Ajith’s 60will be a full entertainer and not a remake like Nerkonda Paarvai. Boney is also producing Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai which is being directed by H Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame.. Stay tuned for more updates.