Thala Ajith quietly makes a substantial donation towards Gaja Cyclone relief

While actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Suriya, Vikram, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan have publicly announced what they have donated for the Gaja Cyclone relief through official press statements or through their fans circle or news reports, there was no news from Thala Ajith’s camp. In the past, when TN or Kerala faced crisis, the aforementioned actors made all their donations and relief activities public. Ajith and his camp had always maintained silence on such matters.

On Saturday, it came to the public’s notice through a press release from the TN government that Ajith had made a donation of about 15 lakhs towards Gaja cyclone relief. His name was listed along with other notable donors who made a sizable contribution to the TN CM’s distress relief fund.

This news has been welcomed with a lot of positivity by Ajith's fans and the media as the donation was done without any fuss or direct publicity from the star’s side. There are also naysayers commenting that 15 lakhs are a very small amount for a star of his stature. Whatever said, it’s a highly praiseworthy gesture indeed from Ajith, a man who always quietly tries to make a difference to the livelihood of people, off-screen.