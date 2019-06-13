In Com Staff June 13 2019, 9.27 pm June 13 2019, 9.27 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth, Thala Ajith, and Thalapathy Vijay, unarguably, have the biggest fan following among all Tamil heroes. Ajith, in particular, has a very loyal fan base that has been with him through all his ups and downs. Ajith himself has said in his earlier interviews that he is blessed to have such devoted fans despite having given more flops than hits, at a point of time. His fans are extremely vigorous and vocal and tend to go to any lengths for him. Their presence on-ground and on social media is sizeable! The director of the star’s upcoming two films, H Vinoth had an interesting take about his fan following while speaking to a news daily recently. This is what Vinoth said about Ajith taking up a different film like Nerkonda Paarvai and how his fans won’t let this attempt down.

“After mingling with Ajith sir, I realized that fans don't follow him for his films but for his personality. His real-life persona is transparent. Just like many of us, nothing was offered to him on a silver platter. The struggle that he had in his life and how he overcame those to become what he is today, is what I believe is the reason for his fan following. These fans were with him during his worst times, so won't they be with him when he's trying something new?”, said Vinoth.