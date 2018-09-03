Thala Ajith's fans make 'Billa Pandi' popular

Producer turned villain actor, RK Suresh is playing the lead role in quite a few films currently. One of them is Billa Pandi, in which the actor plays an ardent fan of Thala Ajith. The teaser was launched on Sunday morning by Ajith's fans and it became instantly viral due to the strong references of Thala in the teaser.

Suresh says in the teaser that he won't obey and bow down to anyone other than Thala "Yen Thala ya thavara vera yevanukkum Thala vananga maatten". This dialogue has caught on like wild fire with Thala fans who are celebrating the teaser.

The teaser also has the epic ‘Therikka Vidalama’ scene from Vedalam, adding to the excitement factor for Thala fans.

Billa Pandi looks like a rural mass action entertainer and has young actor Indhuja sharing the screen space with Suresh. Indhuja has been highly impressive in all her films yet, like Meyaadha Maan, Mercury and 60 Vayadu Maaniram. She seems to be the typical rural film heroine for this film.

The other prominent members in the cast list of Billa Pandi are Chandini, Thambi Ramaiah and Vidhaarth. This is yet another film which is riding on the Ajith factor!