Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai all set to release on August 10!

Since the release of Viswasam which proved Thala Ajith’s stronghold at the box office grossing more than Rs 180 crores worldwide, fans have been looking forward to the actor’s next, Nerkonda Paarvai. It is the official remake of the Bollywood film Pink, in which Ajith will be seen reprising the role played by Amitabh Bachchan. Anticipation about the film’s release date has been huge and now it has been finally announced that the film is all set to release August 10.

While it was earlier announced that the film will release on Wokers Day on May 1, Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra has now issued a statement saying that the producer of the Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney Kapoor, has confirmed the film’s release on August 10. The shooting of the film will go on until April without any break. The movie is directed by H Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai fame, and produced by Boney Kapoor under his home banner Bayview Projects LLP. Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abirami Venkatachalam. Though not much has been revealed yet, it was earlier said that the film will go through modifications according to the audience in South.

It is officially announced by Mr Boney Kapoor that the release date of his Tamil Production @nerkondapaarvai is confirmed for August 10th @thisisysr @ProRekha #DirVinoth #NerkondapaarvaifromAug10 — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) March 25, 2019

Recently, actor Delhi Ganesh had shared a lot of little details about Ajith. He had revealed that Ajith would always want retakes even when the director approved the shots. He did this to make sure that his acting was perfect in the scene. Nirav Shah has been handling the camera for this project while Yuvan Shankar Raja takes care of the music.