June 25 2019

The Bollywood movie Pink, which had Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead roles, turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters ever in Hindi and is still one of the most talked about movies in Taapsee's career. It was announced that the Tamil remake of this movie was being made and that Ajith and Shraddha Srinath would reprise Amitabh's and Taapsee's roles. Titled Nerkonda Paarvai, this Tamil movie is being directed by H Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran fame and is being produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP, in association with Zee Studios. The shoot for the movie has been completed and it is fast nearing the completion of the post-production work. Earlier, it was announced that this movie would be hitting the screens on August 10. However, of late there have been quite a few speculations that the release date may be advanced.

Recent reports state that Nerkonda Paarvai (NKP) might be hitting the screens in the last week of July or even on August 1, as the movie would be completely ready by then. However, we got in touch with the NKP team to get to know the actual status. A member of the NKP team states, "The core members of the team are soon sitting down for a meeting with the producers. This meeting would decide the actual release date of the movie and an official announcement will be released, once the date has been finalised!" With such an update from the team, we can expect an official announcement on the release date to come out in the next couple of days.