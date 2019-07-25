In Com Staff July 25 2019, 4.33 pm July 25 2019, 4.33 pm

Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith’s impending release will hit the screens on the 8th of August, as reported earlier. This film. bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his own production banner, is the official remake of the Hindi film Pink, that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu among others. The film talks about the important issue of the right of a woman to say 'no' and the significance of a man to accept it as it is and not question her decision. In Tamil, Shraddha Srinath is reprising Taapsee’s role from Pink, with Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tairang for company. Nerkonda Paarvai has gone through the Censor and has obtained a U/A certification and the duration of the film has now been revealed as two hours and thirty-eight minutes.

The duration of Pink was two hours and sixteen minutes. Netizens are wondering what the extra twenty-two minutes could offer for them. A section of the audiences feels that there could be some action sequences for Ajith, as he is a younger star compared to Amitabh and also as there is a certain image for the actor, which the makers might have considered to give him some relevant scenes. Also, Vidya Balan who is making her Tamil debut is paired with Ajith and has mentioned in her interviews that there is a song sequence involving her and Ajith. This could have added up to those extra minutes.

Whatever be the case, we do not think Ajith’s fans would be complaining as they will be getting to see their matinee idol for more time on screen. On the other hand, it is also said that this film’s business has not been as it was expected to be. Till date, it has not been sold, which is unusual for a film featuring a leading star like Ajith. The trailer and the singles have created the right kind of buzz but people are also apprehensive if the content could be appealing for the Tamil audiences. We need to wait and watch. Stay tuned for updates!