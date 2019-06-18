In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.28 am June 18 2019, 1.28 am

The trailer of Thala Ajith’s next film Nerkonda Paarvai has crossed the 1 crore (10 million) views milestone on YouTube. The trailer was launched on June 12 evening and has achieved this milestone in under 5 days. The trailer/teaser of few recent big mass entertainers reached this 10 million views milestone in a shorter time but given the serious nature of Nerkonda Paarvai (and the trailer), and its sudden launch with hardly any buildup or countdown, this is a great feat indeed. With the film slated to release either in July end of early August, as against the earlier planned August 10th, we can expect this trailer to steadily rake in millions of more views in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, fans of Thala Ajith had grand Nerkonda Paarvai trailer launch celebrations in a few theatres in Chennai and Madurai. It is quite remarkable to see them celebrate this serious, non-mass trailer with the same gusto and excitement that they usually show for Thala’s mass hits such as Viswasam and Vedalam.

The famous Vettri theatre at Chrompet, Chennai was one of the chosen spots for the trailer celebrations, and the theatre owner was clearly overwhelmed by the response to this event, and also the participation of ladies and kids. In celebration videos, we can see all age groups of the audience talk very excitedly about the trailer.

Never expected so many kids & ladies to turn up for the #NerkondaPaaravai trailer launch in #Vettri ... #NerkondaPaarvaiinVettri media coverage links as follows https://t.co/NLf5VaR1FUhttps://t.co/gFT0EzafXEhttps://t.co/yRMUfxDye7 — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) June 17, 2019

Theatrical trailer response for show at 8pm today at Vetri Chromepet, Chennai https://t.co/yHeheZwa0f — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 16, 2019