Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Regional
Read More
back
Nerkonda PaarvaiThala AjithTrending In South
nextKathir's upcoming movie with Soori and directed by Prabakaran gets this title

within