Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai will have many surprises, says Yuvan Shankar Raja

Lmk May 31 2019, 12.58 pm May 31 2019, 12.58 pm

‘Little Maestro’ Yuvan Shankar Raja has delivered numerous hit songs for Thala Ajith ever since the duo first worked together in Dheena way back in 2001. Some of Ajith’s biggest hits such as Billa, Mankatha, and Arrambam have had the services of Yuvan. The composer has particularly given some great theme music tracks for Thala, and thrilled fans over the years. The two will be back together in Nerkonda Paarvai. The album of NKP will have a melody and also a rap song (which will feature Kalki Koechlin in the video). Yuvan has a lot of scope to unleash his background scoring talent in NKP, and the film is said to have many theme tracks. In a recent chat to a web portal, Yuvan said that Nerkonda Paarvai has shaped up well. “The film is very nice, I really liked it when I saw the rushes. The film will have a lot of surprises and I am waiting for the audience to witness them", said Yuvan.

Ajith opting for a film like Nerkonda Paarvai after the huge commercial success of Viswasam is itself a big surprise. We can’t wait to see the other surprises that Yuvan is talking about. The film will open big on August 10 and is expected to have a particularly strong run in the urban centers and overseas space, due to the nature of its content.

As we know, Nerkonda Paarvai is the official remake of Pink and has Shraddha Srinath filling Taapsee’s shoes and Thala Ajith in Amitabh Bachchan’s place. In a recent chat with us, Shraddha was very guarded about NKP and just added that she had learned a lot about humility from Thala Ajith. The audiences are eager to see how director H Vinoth has catered and presented the powerful Pink to the South audience.