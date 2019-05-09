Thala Ajith's Viswasam breaks all records with TV premiere!

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 11.09 pm May 09 2019, 11.09 pm

Viswasam, which starred Thala Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead, was an emotional, action drama which released earlier this year, on January 10th! The movie, directed by Siva and produced by Sathya Jothi Pictures, became a blockbuster hit and in the head-to-head battle with Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta, emerged as the huge winner! This project brought out the Ajith of old and his performance was loved by not only his fans but almost all of the Kollywood audiences. This movie already made record collections and now it has set another record!

The BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) ratings, which maintains the numbers of viewers for anything on TV, has now revealed the calculations for the number of people who watched Viswasam's Television premiere. Viswasam was premiered on Sun TV on the occasion of Thala Ajith's birthday - May 1 and it has set a staggering record of 18143 impressions, thereby surpassing a number of other movies along the way. Earlier, the top ranking was held by Vijay Antony's Pichaikkaran, which had clocked 17696 impressions.

Viswasam has also surpassed Sarkar (16906) and Baahubali 2 (17070), on this list! This makes it the most watched premiere on Sun TV, so far! Commemorating this record, the producers Sathya Jothi Films posted a tweet and expressed their happiness over the association with Sun TV. Viswasam had music by D Imman, Antony Ruben's editing and Vetri's cinematography. The cast also included Vivekh, Kovai Sarala, Anikha Surendran, Robo Shankar and Jagapathi Babu, among others! This is indeed another feather in Viswasam's cap!