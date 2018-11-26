Thala Ajith's Viswasam motion poster is an instant hit

Thala Ajith’s fans and movie buffs were in for a surprise as the motion poster of Viswasam was quietly launched on Sunday night at 9 pm without any prior announcement. Compared to the first look poster and the second look poster, the response is far more positive and encouraging this time around. Director Siva and his team have pulled it off well, without any doubt!

This motion poster is very vibrant and colorful, with composer D.Imman upping the excitement and energy levels with his pulsating background score. Thambi Ramaiah does the honours of giving all the buildup and elevation to Thala Ajith’s character Thookku Durai with heavy duty descriptive punchlines like ‘Adaavadi’, ‘Alappara’, ‘Thadaaladi’ and ‘Kattukadangadha graamathu kaattu adi’. These dialogues have already won the appreciation of Thala fans and are sure to be rousing moments in theaters when the film releases in January during Pongal.

Ajith is seen in both dark hair and gray hair, and is as charismatic and heroic as ever. The final couple of shots with Ajith (in the grey-haired look, with a thick beard and twirled moustache) sporting a cold, intense look in a fight sequence, are the pick of the lot.

The motion poster nicely kick starts Viswasam’s pre-release promotional campaign and we can expect more treats in the coming weeks leading up to the release of the film.