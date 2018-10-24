image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Thala Ajith’s Viswasam on track, fans heave a sigh of relief

Regional

Thala Ajith’s Viswasam on track, fans heave a sigh of relief

LmkLmk   October 24 2018, 1.34 pm
back
EntertainmentPettaRajinikanthregionalSivaThala AjithViswasam
nextJayalalithaa biopic: Director Lingusamy latest to join the bandwagon
ALSO READ

Will Deepika Padukone be a Sabyasachi bride? We guess so!

Airport diaries: A friendly Arjun Kapoor gets mobbed, while Malaika slips away!

Simmba: Ranveer Singh roars in the first teaser