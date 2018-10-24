Thala Ajith’s Viswasam on track, fans heave a sigh of relief

After the news of Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta gearing up for a Pongal release made it to the headlines, there was a lot of anxiety surrounding the release date of Thala Ajith's Viswasam, which was being planned as a Pongal release for quite some time now. A change in the release date of Viswasam was being anticipated. But the cinematographer of this film, Vetri, re-confirmed on Tuesday night that the film will make it to theatres during Pongal in January 2019.

He tweeted a picture from the shooting spot of Vivegam along with this news. Thala Ajith’s fans heaved a sigh of relief and instantly started celebrating the news and trending it on Twitter. The film is currently being shot in Mumbai and the entire shooting will be wrapped by the first week of November.

We hear that Ajith has completed dubbing for all his talkie portions shot so far and that the first half of the film has already been locked on the edit table by editor Ruben.

Ajith and director Siva would be looking to repeat their Veeram Pongal success in 2014 with Viswasam coming January. Meanwhile, the second look poster of the film is expected to be released on October 25.

Now will the Petta team also officially announce a Pongal release or will they back out and come slightly later?