Thala Ajith's Viswasam posts modest pre-release business

Thala Ajith’s Viswasam is all set to have a huge release worldwide on January 10th. It marks the star’s return to the big screen one and a half years after Vivegam with the same director - producer combo of Siva and Sathya Jyoti Films. As we know, Petta is also releasing along with Viswasam, and both the films are likely to have an even screen count in Tamil Nadu. While Petta seems to be having a clear edge in Chennai city, taking over most of the big capacity screens, Viswasam will be the first choice south of TN which is dominated by single screens and mass audiences. Petta is also likely to have a sizable advantage in the overseas belt where Superstar Rajinikanth is the numero uno star among all Indian heroes.

Viswasam ‘s Telugu dubbed version won’t be having a simultaneous release and may release two weeks after the Tamil version, on January 25th. The Telugu version’s business hasn’t been closed yet. Viswasam is also set to have a Kannada dubbed version releasing on 25th. Petta’s Telugu dubbed version will be releasing along with its Tamil version on 10th while its Hindi dubbed version will be releasing a day later, on 11th.

Viswasam’s pre-release business details is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - 52 cr, bought by KJR Studios who then sold the individual territories to other prominent distributors

Karnataka - 4 cr, bought by Horizon Studio

Kerala - 2.8 cr, bought by Mulakupadam Films

North India - bought by Ganesh Films India Limited

Overseas - 14 cr, bought by A&P Groups, who then sold it nation-wise to other prominent distributors

To sum up, Viswasam’s pre release rates aren’t as high as Vivegam, and is Thala’s second highest. With the long Pongal festive period, the film is expected to brave the competition from Petta and emerge victorious in TN. We have to see how the other markets pan out; the film’s content will be the deciding factor.