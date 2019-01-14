Thala Ajith's Viswasam puts up a healthy total in home base TN

Thala Ajith has lived up to his ‘King of Opening’ tag, with his Viswasam comfortably grossing higher than Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta after their respective opening 4 days in TN. Viswasam has reportedly grossed close to 43 cr in the state, which is a good 8 cr higher than what Petta has managed in TN. Right from the opening day, Viswasam has been higher; though Petta has reduced the margins in the following days, Thala’s film continues to stay ahead.

The total worldwide gross of Viswasam after 4 days is close to 70 cr. Along with TN, Viswasam has also done well in Karnataka with overseas markets like UAE-GCC, Singapore and Malaysia also performing well. The film hasn’t taken off at all in Kerala, while it hasn’t released yet in the Telugu states.

Through the coming Pongal holidays, Viswasam is all set to cross the blockbuster Vedalam’s mark (around 75 cr gross) in TN and emerge Ajith’s career-best grosser in the state. The kind of response that the film is getting from the family audience is quite extraordinary; the father-daughter sentiments have connected in a big way with the TN masses. Viswasam is also expected to break into the 100 cr worldwide gross club by the end of its extended first week