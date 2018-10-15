Thala Ajith's Viswasam TN pre-release likely to be valued around Rs 50 Cr

The shoot of the Thala Ajith - Nayanthara starrer Viswasam, directed by Siva, is nearing the finish line. The team intends to wrap it all by this month end. They have shot the majority of the film in sets erected at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. This month, the makers will also shoot in Mumbai / Pune and finally Chennai, to finish the production work of the film.

Viswasam's TN theatrical rights were bagged recently by KJR Studios, who are now selling the individual territories to other distributors. The total TN rights of the film will be valued at around Rs 50 CR when it finally nears its release this Pongal. It will be Ajith’s second highest in terms of pre-release TN theatricals, after his last release Vivegam.

The producer of the film, Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyoti Films, said at a recent film event that he is happy with the way Viswasam is shaping up and that Ajith has given it his all with his dance moves, for 2 songs in particular. He also expressed confidence that the film's Pongal release plan is on track.

D. Imman is scoring the music for Viswasam and he is said to have come up with 4 songs and 1 theme track for the film.