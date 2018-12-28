Thala Ajith's Viswasam to have an all-time record release in Russia

Viswasam will mark the first time ever that a Thala Ajith film will be released in Russia and Ukraine. In fact, the release in Russia will be a new all-time record for a Tamil film, with 8+ cities set to screen Viswasam, as of now. 7th Sense Cinematics will be releasing the film in these two countries; they were also involved in the overseas release of recent Tamil biggies like Sarkar and 2.0. All signs point to Viswasam’s release on January 10th; thereby resulting in a head-on clash with Rajinikanth’s Petta.

Meanwhile, the lyric video of Viswasam’s melody chartbuster ‘Kannaana Kanney’, sung by Sid Sriram, has gone viral in a big way. The song is about a father bonding with his kid, and it’s a lullaby-like number. The clip features many adorable pictures of Ajith with his girl child in the film, along with making footage of Sid Sriram recording for the song with composer D.Imman. The public has taken a liking to this song in a big way and they are also sharing pictures and videos of the little ones in their family with the song’s hashtag.

There are comments on social media that after ‘Unakkenna Venum Sollu’ in Yennai Arindhaal, ‘Kannaana Kanney’ is another memorable family-based song for Ajith.