Thala Ajith's Viswasam trailer is a mass masala feast

The trailer of the upcoming Pongal biggie Viswasam was launched on Sunday afternoon sharp at 1:30 pm. The trailer delivers what was expected and has instantly gained acceptance from the countless Thala Ajith fans. Director Siva established his brand as a mass masala specialist with Siruthai and Veeram. Looks like he has returned to that space in Viswasam, and has played to the gallery completely. The numerous punchlines like “Othaiku Otha vaada”, “Pangaalingala Adchi Thookalama”, “Yen kadhaila naa villain daaa”, “Yeri midhichchen nu vai, moocha kooda vangamudiyadhu” have already upped the excitement meter of fans and will get a rousing response when the movie releases. The trailer has definitely prepared the audience for what’s in store, without any room for doubts.

Thala Ajith looks majestic and energetic and is the driving force of the film as expected. In this trailer, the other actors are all side shows! Lady Superstar Nayanthara plays Ajith’s wife Niranjana. Jagapati Babu is established as the lead villain, a man who is adamant about power and his status. Yogi Babu and Robo Shankar lead the comedy troupe. D.Imman’s score for the trailer has all his trademark sounds and elements. Cinematographer Vetri is a Siva regular and knows just what will work for a mass Ajith film.

Fans are extra kicked about the dialogue links between the trailers of Petta and Viswasam, particularly the finishing touch when Ajith introduces himself as a rooted family man and says “Othaiku otha vaada” (“Let’s have a one on one showdown”) supposedly in direct response to what Rajini says towards the end of the Petta trailer (“If you are a sentimental man attached to your wife and kids, just run away. I’m in the mood to kill”). This Pongal, the Kollywood box office is going to witness an epic clash of these titans! The countdown begins.