'Thala' reference in Sivakarthikeyan's new Mr Local promo goes viral

Lmk May 15 2019, 4.09 pm May 15 2019, 4.09 pm

The advance bookings of the Sivakarthikeyan - Nayanthara starrer Mr Local have commenced in all theatres across Tamil Nadu. The film has been given all the main screens and will carry a humongous show count this coming weekend. This Rajesh directorial carries a run time of 2 hours 34 minutes and according to Siva, it’s expected to be an upgraded version of the director’s earlier Hit SMS. Radikaa Sarathkumar plays Siva’s mother in the film and a short promo video of the two was launched on May 14 evening to a thunderous response.

We see both of them on a bike with Radikaa riding pillion; both of them have helmets protecting their heads. In the scene, Siva says that people tend to mock those who follow all rules properly and also has a punchline "Namakku namma Thala dan ma mukyam" which translates to “our head is very important, mom”.

As we know, ‘Thala’ in Tamil Nadu refers to Ajith, majorly, though Dhoni is also addressed as ‘Thala’ in this part of the world. Ajith has always been one to promote safe riding and the usage of helmets in all his films. In his most recent blockbuster Viswasam, he was seen with a helmet in all the bike scenes.

Siva has had ‘Thala’ references in quite a few of his films such as Seemaraja, Kaaki Sattai, Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam to name a few. This most recent ‘Thala’ reference in the Mr Local promo is directly linked to the usage of helmets, and the usage of the word ‘Thala’ by Siva has Ajith fans all excited. It’s a neat move by the Mr Local team to promote helmet usage and also cater to the large group of Thala Ajith fans. And, Siva further endears himself to Ajith fans. Smart, we say!