Thursday, March 28th 2019
Thalaivar 166: Rajinikanth's next with AR Murugadoss to be a Pongal 2020 release

Thalaivar 166: Rajinikanth’s next with AR Murugadoss to be a Pongal 2020 release

Nayanthara is the front runner to bag the lead heroine’s part in this Rajinikanth starrer

