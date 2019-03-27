Thalaivar 166: Rajinikanth’s next with AR Murugadoss to be a Pongal 2020 release

The shoot of Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film (fondly addressed as ‘Thalaivar 166’ by fans) with director AR Murugadoss and producers Lyca Productions will begin in the second week of April in Mumbai. Santosh Sivan will handle the camera while Anirudh will score the music. Nayanthara is the front runner to bag the lead heroine’s part and it’s almost certain that she will share the screen space with Rajinikanth again after films like Chandramukhi, Sivaji (special song) and Kuselan. An official announcement about this film can be expected in a week or two, from Lyca. It’ll be yet another association for Lyca with Rajini after Kaala and 2.0. Though 2.0 grossed mega bucks at the box office, it was a huge production burden for Lyca. We have to see on what scale they are planning ‘Thalaivar 166’.

It is also said with a level of certainty by trade sources that ‘Thalaivar 166’ will hit the screens for Pongal 2020, thereby marking back to back Pongal releases for ‘Thalaivar’ after Petta earlier in the year. Petta went on to emerge highly successful in Tamil Nadu and the overseas markets, as we know. Before Petta, we have to go back to Baasha (1995) for a Rajinikanth Pongal release!

There are rumors that Rajini will be seen as a cop in his 166th film. It marks Murugadoss’ first film with the veteran Superstar, after his earlier films with highly popular young stars such as Ajith, Suriya, Vijay and Mahesh Babu. It would be like a dream come true moment for Murugadoss, who is a self-proclaimed Thalaivar fan.