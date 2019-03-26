Thalaivi director Vijay and Sai Pallavi got hitched secretly?

2019 is setting up as a good year for director Vijay, who is now getting ready for the release of his action thriller Watchman, which has GV Prakash in the lead role. In addition to this, the makers of his next film Thalaivi have also confirmed that Kangana Ranaut would be playing the lead role in this Jayalalithaa biopic, which is set to go on floors in June. But apart from all this professional progress, there have been some rumours floating around saying that Vijay has married actress Sai Pallavi. The duo worked together for last year’s release Diya, which was Sai Pallavi’s first film in Tamil.

When reports hit the marquee, it came off as a shock as Vijay is a director who initially had a fallout with Amala Paul after their marriage in 2014. The couple were married for 3 years and got divorced in 2017. When we contacted sources close to the director in order to gain clarity, all we heard was “No, this news is absolutely false. We don’t know from where these kinds of rumours are popping up. Vijay is currently concentrating only on his professional commitments.”

Over the past six months, Vijay has been busy with the research work for Thalaivi, meeting many associates and friends and taking notes on Jayalalithaa’s life, and incorporating it into the script. The director is currently in the process of finalizing the supporting cast for the film, and will soon be making further announcements on the developments regarding the same.