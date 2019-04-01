image
Monday, April 1st 2019
Thalapathy 63 actor Kathir begins dubbing for his next movie Jada!

Pariyerum Perumal actor Kathir begins dubbing for his next movie Jada!

Kathir plays a football player in Jada and is directed by newcomer Kumaran

