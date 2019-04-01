Pariyerum Perumal actor Kathir begins dubbing for his next movie Jada!

In Com Staff April 01 2019, 10.24 pm April 01 2019, 10.24 pm

Actor Kathir played the lead role in last year’s well received and well-made film Pariyerum Perumal, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Kathir is someone who is very choosy about his roles and he does not just grab all the offers that come his way. He has worked in a film called Jada which is directed by newcomer Kumaran. This film is produced by Poet Studio and Sanaa Studios. Kathir plays a football player in Jada.

Our sources say that the film has been completed and the dubbing has begun. According to sources, “Jada is a film that talks about the interesting incidents that happen in the life of a football player from Tamil Nadu. The director has also discussed a few issues that are prevalent in the current society. The team has completed the shooting part and has now begun dubbing. Kathir has started dubbing for his portions.”

AR Suriya is the cameraman for Jada, whose music is composed by Sam C S. Richard Kevin has edited this film. The trailer of this film and the audio launch are slated to happen in the coming weeks. Kathir’s latest release was Sathru directed by Naveen Nanjundan, where he played a cop's role. The film was liked by the audience but it did not record box office success. It has to be recalled that Kathir is also playing an important role in Vijay 63 directed by Atlee, where Vijay is said to be playing the role of a football coach. So, there is indeed some connect between Thalapathy 63 and Jada!