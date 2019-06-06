In Com Staff June 06 2019, 11.52 pm June 06 2019, 11.52 pm

Vijay and Atlee’s upcoming film makes it to the news every day with some or the other update. This, of course, has increased the film’s hype even more, and surely we’re not complaining. We already told you that the makers may release the first look of the film on Thalapathy’s birthday. And needless to say as the hype increases, big companies are showing more and more interest to collaborate with the film. The latest update that has come along is that the film’s audio has been bought by Sony Music! CEO of AGS Cinemas took to Twitter to announce this big news!

Sony Music is no doubt one of the biggest market players and now with this film onboard, the company sure seemed to have locked in some more credit to its name! Interestingly, Sony is very closely associated with A. R. Rahman and Vijay’s last two films, Mersal and Sarkar, which also had their audio rights bagged by Sony. The announcement has been made official and this sure increases the hype of the film even more. We also told you that Karan Johar is in talks to release the Hindi dubbed version of the film but no official confirmation has come regarding that. As for Kollywood, reportedly Screen Scene is waiting in line to grab the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film!