Thalapathy 63 being titled CM? Here's an update on it!

May 16 2019, 8.14 pm

Vijay and Atlee’s next big film is no doubt heavily anticipated by fans. Tentatively being called Thalapathy 63, regular updates have been coming in regarding the film’s progress. We had already told you that the shooting is going on at a very fast pace and in fact, the team had been continuously shooting for the last 70 days without break and it was also informed that the fourth schedule has already begun. But speculations regarding the film’s title have still not taken a rest. Rumours have been rife that the film will be called CM.

Now, we had already reported that Vijay’s character in the film has been named Michael. We also got to know that his initial is C. Hence, it was speculated that the film is titled CM, the two alphabets denoting the short form of his name. To clear the air about the title of the film we asked our sources the truth behind it being named CM and they strongly denied it. Our source explained, “These rumours are not true at all. The film’s title has not been finalized yet and when the time is right, an official announcement will be made.” About Vijay being named CM, our sources told us that he will only be fondly called that. Well, we hope that clears all the doubts of the fans!

Thalapathy 63 has Nayanthara, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Devadarshini, Indhuja and Reba Monica John, in the star cast. Vijay is rumoured to be playing the role of a football coach. The actor has even undergone training for the same. It has recently been announced that Thalapathy 64 will be directed by Maanagaram director Lokesh Kanagaraj.