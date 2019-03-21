Thalapathy 63 costume designer shares an interesting anecdote about Vijay

Vijay and Atlee’s upcoming movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 63, is one of the most anticipated films. The shoot of this film is going on at a brisk pace in Chennai. Every day a new update comes about the film and fans get even more excited about its release. The film’s shoot started with a Pooja on January 21 and since then there has been no stagnancy on the sets. The crew is currently filming in Chennai and recently Nayanthara was spotted at one of the locations too. Now, the costume designer of the film - Neerajaa Kona, has shared some interesting things about Vijay in a recent interview.

In the interview, Neerajaa said that it was a great experience working with Atlee and Vijay on the sets. When she was asked about any special memory with Vijay, she answered by saying that when they were in Rajasthan, the team went for dinner one night and Thalapthy was sweet enough to ask her about her family, education and other personal things. She described it as her favourite moment because she got to have a one-on-one with Vijay and it was something to cherish. “Those two days in Rajasthan were the best,“ she added.

We all know that Vijay is an extremely sweet person but this also proves that he is very down to earth and loves to interact with everyone. This movie, produced by AGS Entertainment, has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and editing by Ruben. The huge star cast of Thalapathy 63 also includes Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Yogi Babu and Kathir, among others.