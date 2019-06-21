In Com Staff June 21 2019, 9.34 pm June 21 2019, 9.34 pm

One of the most anticipated movies of current times is Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie. Having been called Thalapathy 63 till now, as promised - the makers have revealed the first look as well as the title of the movie. As we had reported earlier, Bigil is the title of this upcoming Thalapathy Vijay movie, which is being directed by Atlee. Produced by AGS Entertainment, Bigil will see Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles - as both father and son. Now, this too is something that we had earlier reported. Also, one of Vijay's two characters will be a football player, which is again something that we had reported earlier. The father Vijay appears to be a fish vendor as the first look poster shows him with a cutting block and a chopping knife in front of him. We had earlier reported that Vijay would be playing a fisherman but the poster doesn't clarify if he is a fish seller and a fisherman too.

The poster has the two Vijay's - one of them sitting on a chair and the other standing behind him with a football in hand. The backdrop is that of a fish market and the younger Vijay is a footballer who seems to be a Manchester United fan, as the ball he is having sports the logo of this famous club. We had also stated that Vijay would be sporting the number 5 on his jersey and just as we said, that is the number on Vijay's jersey in the first look poster. Bigil has completed shooting very extensive portions of the movie already, in and around locations in Chennai. Starring Nayanthara as the female lead, Bigil also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Vivekh, Anandaraj, Indhuja, Reba Monica John, Varsha Bollamma and Amritha Iyer, among others!