  3. Regional
Thalapathy 63 first look on Vijay's birthday; only one poster to be unveiled, more deets inside!

Regional

Thalapathy 63 first look on Vijay's birthday; only one poster to be unveiled, more deets inside!

According to sources, the movie is yet to have an official title.

back
AtleeDaniel BalajiDevadarshini.IndhujaJackie ShroffKathirnayantharaReba Monica JohnThalapathy 63VijayVivekhYogi Babu
nextArya and wife Sayyesha off to Europe to shoot for Shakthi Sounder Rajan’s Teddy

within