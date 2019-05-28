Thalapathy 63 first look on Vijay's birthday; only one poster to be unveiled, more deets inside!

In Com Staff May 28 2019, 7.31 pm May 28 2019, 7.31 pm

If it has not been said enough already, Vijay and Atlee’s upcoming film, tentatively called Thalapathy 63, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to watch the movie on the big screen. Especially because of the regular updates, the film’s hype has gone up even more. There were many rumours that the film has been titled CM, but our sources confirmed that the makers have not decided on that yet. Now, we have some more interesting for you. Our sources have informed that Thalapathy 63 will not have a second look poster!

According to these sources, “Makers of Thalapathy 63 will be unveiling only one poster of the film which will be the first look. There will be no second look reveal for this project.” This is pretty interesting news as Vijay’s last two films had two looks each. In fact, in both the films, the first look poster released at 6 pm in the evening followed by the second look at midnight. Looks like that will not be the case for this highly-anticipated film. The exact date of the poster reveal is not out yet. However, many fans believe that they are going to unveil it on Thalapathy’s birthday, which is on June 22, or even on the eve of his birthday. Nevertheless, It is sure to become a rage no matter when it releases.

Thalapathy 63 has Nayanthara, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Devadarshini, Indhuja and Reba Monica John, in the star cast. Vijay's character in this movie is called Michael and he is rumoured to be playing the role of a football coach. Stay tuned for further updates.