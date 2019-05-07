Thalapathy 63 leaked shooting spot photos and video goes viral!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 9.07 pm May 07 2019, 9.07 pm

For long, there have been a lot of speculations and rumours about Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie - Thalapathy 63 with director Atlee at the helm. This movie, produced by the AGS Entertainment banner, stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female lead. There have been reports that this movie would be a football-based entertainer with the main focus being on a women's football team. Now, some photos have been leaked from the Thalapathy 63 shooting spot and they are going viral on social media. These photos seem to be confirming the theory that the movie is indeed based on women's football.

The three photos which were leaked have been taken from within the massive stadium set which has been specifically erected for this movie. The photos show very high activity with a number of people on the sets but the most revealing thing in the photos are women footballers who are seen in the backdrop, sporting full football attire. There is also a photo of a glittering championship cup, which has been kept on a pedestal. One of the photos has somebody sitting in a wheelchair with a cervical collar around their neck. This has raised speculations that it might be Thalapathy Vijay himself but the majority opinion is that it is actually Kathir and not Vijay.

Also, a video of Thalapathy Vijay stepping down from a bus has been leaked. This very short video has Vijay stepping out of a bus with his characteristic swag. This video has been taken at the St Patrick's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, in Adyar, where Thalapathy 63's shoot has been happening for the past 3 days! The movie has been scheduled to hit screens for this Deepavali and the buzz around it is only getting higher with each passing day. AR Rahman is scoring the music for this Atlee directorial which has GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing. The ensemble cast also includes Daniel Balaji, Indhuja, Anandaraj, Yogi Babu, Vivekh, Reba Monica John and will also have Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff in an important role.