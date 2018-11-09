Thalapathy 63: Look test completed, official announcement just round the corner

As Sarkar is running its route with big numbers coming in for the opening weekend, the progress on Thalapathy Vijay’s next film with his Theri and Mersal director Atlee is flowing well too. Atlee has silently completed the location recce as well as the look test with Vijay for this exciting project which he plans to take on floors from January 2019.

Producer Archana Kalpathi, who has been waiting for Vijay’s dates for close to five years, will be bankrolling this project under the AGS banner. As everybody knows, AGS is a large operator in Tamil Nadu with a lot of well-known production and distribution ventures apart from their huge multiplex chain.

GK Vishnu, who gave us terrific visuals in his debut film Mersal, will grab his position once again as the cinematographer for this film as well. The rest of the cast and crew are being finalised with Nayanthara’s name being the frontrunner for the heroine.

Vijay and Atlee, who have already delivered two blockbusters in Theri and Mersal, would be going in to achieve a hattrick with this biggie. The duo is targeting a Diwali 2019 release for this film and will work towards it with full force. More updates to come by in the following days!