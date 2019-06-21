In Com Staff June 21 2019, 12.07 am June 21 2019, 12.07 am

One of the most talked about movies of recent times in Kollywood is Thalapathy 63. This movie, which was launched in January and has been steadily shooting since its being directed by Atlee. Produced by AGS Entertainment, Thalapathy 63 has Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead and also has an ensemble cast including Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Indhuja, Reba Monica John, Amritha Iyer, Daniel Balaji and a number of other stars. The speculations surrounding this movie have been higher than the actual official announcements. We had earlier reported that Vijay will be seen playing dual roles and one of them would be that of a coach of the Tamil Nadu women's football team.

Earlier, we had reported that one of Vijay's characters would be named Michael and also added that he would be fondly called Bigil by his friends. It has now come to light that Nayanthara's character in the movie might be called Angel. Talking about this, a source close to the movie's unit states, "Nayanthara would be called Angel, in Thalapathy 63. However, it is not confirmed if that would be her character's name or if it would be a nickname for her!" Thalapathy 63's Creative Producer and CEO of AGS Cinemas - Archana Kalpathi had recently announced that the title and first look of the movie would be revealed on June 21st at 05:59 pm and it would be followed by the second look at 12:00 am on June 22nd. These updates are being made on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, which falls on June 22nd!

The technical team of Thalapathy 63 has AR Rahman scoring the music, GK Vishnu handling the camera and Ruben on the edit table. All Thalapathy fans are eagerly waiting for more updates from this movie and are sure to break the internet once the title and first look are revealed. Get set for Thalapathy Thiruvizha folks!