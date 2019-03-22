image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
Thalapathy 63: Nivin Pauly's pretty co-star Reba Monica John joins the cast

Thalapathy 63: Nivin Pauly's pretty co-star Reba Monica John joins the cast

Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji and Kathir are also part of this star studded film.

