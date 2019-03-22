Thalapathy 63: Nivin Pauly's pretty co-star Reba Monica John joins the cast

The team of ‘Thalapathy 63’ is packing the film with numerous popular actors alongside Thalapathy Vijay. On Thursday, they officially announced that veteran Bollywood hunk Jackie Shroff has been cast in the film, in possibly the lead negative role. Popular villain actor Daniel Balaji is also in the film as one of the antagonists. Nayanthara is the lead heroine, while promising young hero Kathir has been cast as Vijay’s friend.

It is now learned that the young heroine of films like Jarugandi and the upcoming Daavu, Reba Monica John is also in Thalapathy 63. She debuted in films with the Nivin Pauly starrer Jacobinte Swargarajyam in 2016. But it is said that Reba isn’t paired with Kathir. With women’s football being one of the key elements of the film, Reba may be playing a footballer in the film.

Atlee is directing this AGS Production, the shoot of which is expected to be wrapped by July well ahead of the Diwali release date in October. The team will continue to shoot in Chennai till May - June. Vijay plays a footballer - coach in the film and he is expected to look really authentic on screen after having undergone some special training to look the part as a sportsman on screen.

After the handsome box office success of Mersal and Sarkar over the past couple of years, ‘Thalapathy 63’ is expected to complete a hat trick for Thalapathy. He plays the character Michael in the film and its title is also expected to be linked to his character name.