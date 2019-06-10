In Com Staff June 10 2019, 5.16 pm June 10 2019, 5.16 pm

Director Atlee is teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay for the third consecutive time. The two will be working for a movie, which is going with the working title Thalapathy 63! The film went on floors in January, early this year and it has been hitting the headlines regularly since then. A biggie produced by AGS Entertainment, this movie has Nayanthara in the female lead and quite an ensemble star cast including Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Vivekh, Indhuja, Reba Monica John, Daniel Balaji and a number of other stars. There have been a lot of speculations around this movie and we have been doing our best to give you confirmed information amidst all these. Earlier, it was confirmed that Vijay is playing dual roles in Thalapathy 63, that of both father and son. Recently, it is being reported that one of Vijay's characters would be called Bigil and not Michael as earlier reported.

We got in touch with our sources close to the Thalapathy 63 team to inquire about this. Here's what they had to say, "Yes! Bigil is indeed a name for Vijay in the movie. However, that would be the nickname for Michael's character!" Earlier, we confirmed that one of Vijay's characters would be named Michael and might be called CM, being short for C Michael! It has also been reported that Vijay would be playing the coach of the Tamil Nadu Women's Football team. The shoot for this movie has been going on non-stop in and around Chennai and some very important portions of the movie have already been canned. Also, Thalapathy 63's music director, the Mozart of Madras, recently posted a pic on his Twitter handle. the photo had Atlee at his studio, working on the edit of the movie's song.