Thalapathy 63 photo leak: Is Reba Monica John playing an acid attack survivor?

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 7.56 pm May 11 2019, 7.56 pm

The shooting of Thalapathy 63 with Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead roles is underway and the makers are currently in their fourth schedule going as per plan. The film has Vijay playing Michael, the coach of Tamil Nadu Women Football Team, headed by actress Indhuja as the captain. The makers had recently shot an intense football match at the erected stadium set in EVP Film City. On the flip side, photos and videos from the shooting spot are leaked on a regular basis which gets instantly viral on social media. The latest leaked pictures are that of Indhuja and Reba Monica John sporting the football jersey.

The leaked photos showcase the young heroines wearing a red jersey. As we had reported earlier, Indhuja will be seen in a tomboyish character, a complete makeover from her other films. Similarly, through the pictures, it has now been revealed that Reba plays an acid attack survivor as we see a part of Reba's face having the impression of an acid attack. Probably, there might be an emotional backstory to that, but it has indeed come as a spoiler. Also, Indhuja and Reba are seen posing with foreigners who have a similar look, one with a tomboy hairdo, and another, having the scars in the face.

With this, one could be sure that the foreigners are the body doubles of Indhuja and Reba as there are black dots marked on their faces, which would be used in the post-production phase. This unfortunate leak must have made the makers disappointed.