Thalapathy 63 producer Archana Kalpathi says it’s not the right time for an update!

#PrayForNesamani was the trending topic yesterday in Chennai and also on the national and world level. An innocent and a harmless Facebook post in a Civil Engineering Learners group has led to this mind-blowing trend to Save Nesamani, a character that was played by Vaigaipuyal Vadivelu in the Siddhique directorial Friends, in 2001. On the other hand, Thalapathy 63 bankrolled by AGS Entertainment is slowly but steadily progressing and its Creative Producer Archana Kalpathi has constantly been bombarded with the request for fresh updates on the film. Since everyone seems to be immersed in saving ‘Nesamani’, Archana put out a cheeky tweet saying it is not the right time to ask for Thalapathy 63 updates, adding the #PrayForNesamani hashtag!

It is indeed hilarious as to how things can be made to trend on the internet and was really funny that many celebrities had joined in this campaign for #PrayForNesamani. It has been a while that one got to hear any official update on Thalapathy 63, after the update on the inclusion of Jackie Shroff in the film. So Archana used this opportunity to reply with that naughty tweet, going along with the current flow. In fact, it was liked by many who enjoyed the light-hearted post.

When a person from the Civil Engineering Learners group, put out a Facebook post with a picture of the hammer and asked the members to name the tool in their respective country, little did they realize it would become one of the most talked about posts in the world? One of the members, Vignesh Prabhakar replied to the post saying that it is called "Suthiyal" and that painting contractor Nesamani’s head was broken in a Zamin's palace with this tool. This was followed by innocent people asking about the welfare of Nesamani, not knowing it to be a character from the Tamil film Friends. Since then, the #PrayForNesamani hashtag started becoming popular and went on to trend across the world.

The film Friends had a very humorous scene where a group of people including actors Vijay, Suriya, and Ramesh Khanna are working under the supervision of painting contractor Nesamani, played by Vadivelu. While the team is cleaning up a royal mansion, by mistake Ramesh Khanna drops a hammer (Suthiyal) on Nesamani’s head, resulting in Nesamani becoming unconscious. These scenes are an absolute laugh riot in the film and do not get tiresome even after watching it innumerable times. With Nesamani becoming the most talked about the subject now, Twitterati is a little relaxed after the serious topics of election and its results in our country.