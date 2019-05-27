  3. Regional
Thalapathy 63, Thala 60, SK15: Equal representation in Indian Cinema still a dystopian dream?

Regional

Thalapathy 63, Thala 60, SK15: Equal representation in Indian Cinema still a dystopian dream?

Nowadays, equal representation is prevailing in the Indian film industry and females are given more preference.

back
SK15Thala 60Thalapathy 63Trending In South
nextSaaho: Shankar Ehsaan Loy confirm their exit from the Prabhas starrer

within