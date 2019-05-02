Thalapathy 63 to next be shot at a school with 100 junior artistes!

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 10.58 pm May 02 2019, 10.58 pm

Director Atlee's ongoing project with Thalapathy Vijay, tentatively titled Thalapathy 63, is growing more massive by the day. The production house - AGS Entertainment, is leaving no stones unturned to make this movie on a grand canvas and have been ensuring that the production value is high! Most of the scenes have had huge numbers of junior artistes in the shots. Even the set of a Football stadium was erected at a huge cost for shooting some important scenes. The team have been shooting at various locations across Chennai and now we have an update on the next shooting spot.

Our source close to the Thalapathy 63 unit states, "Our entire team will be shooting for an important sequence at a school in Adyar, in Chennai. The shoot will happen for three days here and more than 100 junior artistes will be involved apart from the top actors." Some reports state that this might even be a song shoot as the junior artistes have been asked to sport jogging costumes for the shoot. Thalapathy 63 will see Nayanthara pairing up again with Vijay after Villu. Apart from the lead pair, this movie also has Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Induja, Varsha Bollamma, Vivekh, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj and quite a few other well-known actors as part of the cast.

The Mozart of Madras AR Rahman is composing the music for Thalapathy 63, which will have GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing. Touted to be a football-based movie, there are reports that Vijay is playing the coach of the Tamil Nadu women's football team. Recently, one of the technicians working on this movie got injured at the sets and was immediately rushed to the hospital and Vijay also went to meet him there. Reports of plagiarism against director Atlee were also levelled by an aspiring director KP Selvah and the Court dispute over this is still on.