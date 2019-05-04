Thalapathy 63 Update: 70 days of continuous shoot and the makers begin the 4th schedule

In Com Staff May 04 2019, 8.06 pm May 04 2019, 8.06 pm

Vijay's next film tentatively called as Thalapathy 63 is progressing at a rapid pace as the makers have been on constant shoot mode since January when the shoot kickstarted. Touted to be made on a massive production scale, this film has Nayanthara, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Devadarshini, Indhuja, Reba Monica John, in the star cast. The film is scheduled to hit the screens for Diwali 2019, while the title and first look is expected to be revealed on June 22 on account of Vijay's birthday.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Atlee's official PR Manager, Jagadish took to his Twitter space to share a picture of Atlee and reveal an update on the shooting of Thalapathy 63. Through his official post, he shared that the team have been continuously shooting for the past 70 days without break and also stated that the fourth schedule has already begun. He also requested Vijay fans not to speculate or encourage any rumours about the film. He assured them that the updates and important announcements will be made at the right time, The makers are said to be focussing even on the smallest aspects of the film to make sure that the final product entertains the audience. Director Atlee was seen tired, but at the same time, very ambitious in the picture shared by Jagadish. Story theft controversy has been on the limelight for the past few days, but it doesn't stop this young man's team from their work.

70 days of continuous shoot, entering into the 4th schedule. And all the hard work are for the fans to celebrate in theatres. Updates & Announcements will be on right time and request fans to stay cool & avoid the rumours till then #IgnoreNegativity #Thalapathy63 pic.twitter.com/wtFKqeuEy0 — Jagadish (@Jagadishbliss) May 3, 2019

Atlee is surely an amazing talent who could pull off a biggie with such high standards at the right time. Post the completion of this film, Atlee has a project committed with Telugu superstar Jr NTR and another project with Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan!