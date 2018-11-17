Thalapathy 63: Vijay and Vivek to share screen space after 10 years!

Thalapathy Vijay’s next film after Sarkar was announced two days ago by AGS Cinemas, who will be the sole producer for the project. To be directed by Atlee, the yet-to-be-titled film will have music by Oscar winner AR Rahman who will complete a hattrick with Vijay as the duo has just tasted success with Mersal and Sarkar.

Interestingly, Thalapathy63 (tentative title) will bring back the combination of Thalapathy Vijay and comedian Vivek after a gap of ten years. They were last spotted together in Dharani’s Kuruvi which released in 2008. Vijay and Vivek share a great rapport off the screen even though they haven’t worked together for a quite a while, and that should suffice to bring about many fun moments in the film.

Touted to be a sports drama, the film will go on floors in January next year, with the release date already locked for Diwali 2019. While many names such as Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha have been taken up for the lead heroine of the film, sources close to the team have denied it all saying that nothing has been decided yet. Closer to the start of shoot, one can expect more clarity on the complete star cast.