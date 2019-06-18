In Com Staff June 18 2019, 4.50 pm June 18 2019, 4.50 pm

The fact that fans go overboard for their favourite stars and their films isn't really surprising. Especially the fans of Vijay, who have the power to break the Internet in order to get an update on his films. This is what is happening currently, as fans are eagerly awaiting the first look and update regarding Thalapathy’s biggest upcoming release. Yes, we are very much talking about Thalapathy 63, which is being helmed by Atlee. The film has been the talking point for quite a while now. In fact, the eagerness of fans has reached to such an extent that the hashtag #WeWantT63ThiruvizhaUpdate has been trending on Twitter for hours now. Interestingly, fans have posted more than a hundred tweets mentioning this hashtag. Well, it doesn't really come as a surprise!

People are going crazy on Twitter, making assumptions about the film’s title and using photoshop to make fan-made posters! One click on this hashtag and you will see the madness all the Vijay fans have given rise to. Everyone is counting down the days until D-day, that is Vijay’s birthday. It has been speculated that the makers will be releasing the first look of the film on June 22, his birthday. In fact, today, the creative producer of AGS Cinemas - Archana Kalpathi - also tweeted saying the update will be out when the time is right. Well, it looks like the time is right for the fans! We will not be surprised if this hashtag keeps trending for a few more days!

#WeWantT63ThiruvizhaUpdate Madly Waiting For The Update — Contractor Yuvaraj (@yuvaraj_msdian) June 18, 2019